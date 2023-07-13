Karnataka Congress holds silent protests against Centre over alleged bank frauds

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 : The Karnataka Congress party held a silent protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday, demanding answers from the Central government about the alleged Rs 98,000 crore bank frauds during the last 5 years.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM and Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, MLAs, ministers, and MPs of the Congress staged a silent protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, seeking answers from the Centre.

“The silent protest at Freedom Park, Bengaluru! Rahul Gandhi started the fight in Molar, Karnataka, seeking answers from the Modi government on the “BANK FRAUDS” of Rs 98,952 Crore in the last 5 Years alone, from Yr 2017-18 to Yr 2021-22,” said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet.

Let us ask why loans worth Rs 10,00,000 lakh crore have been waived off by the Centre in 5 years? he said.

He further questioned when the top 50 wilful bank defaulters, which include Nirav Modi, Mehul Chosksi, and Vijay Mallya, be brought to justice and the public money recovered.

“Let it be asked as to why the ‘top 50 willful Bank defaulters’ owe banks Rs 92,570 crore. Let every court and citizen also seek an answer as to When the following “Bank defrauders' will be brought to justice and public money recovered. 1. Nirav Modi -Rs 11,400 CR! 2. Mehul Choksi - Rs 3,250 CR! 3. Vijay Mallya- Rs 9,000 CR! 4. Sandesaras - Rs 16,000 CR! 5. Jatin Mehta - Rs 10,000 CR! And the list goes on,” he said.

He further demanded punishment for the bank defaulters and also punishment for the government that shields them.

“Punish the bank defaulters and punish the government that protects them. Instead of punishing the messenger! We stand with Rahul Gandhi and his fight for the people of India,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor