Karnataka Elections 2023: Javagal Srinath casts vote in Mysuru, appeals public to come and vote in huge numbers

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], May 10 : The former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath on Wednesday exercised his franchise in Kuvempunagar on the day of the Karnataka assembly elections.

Javagal Srinath who is also the election ambassador for the Mysuru district in these elections appealed to the people to come and cast their votes which will be good for the country's democracy.

"Voting is going on very well, people are coming to vote. I request people to come and vote. Choose a good leader for a good democracy. I have also voted. Everything is happening smoothly. There are proper arrangements in place," Srinath said.

He further appealed to the youth in the state to come and vote in these elections.

"There are some intellectuals who are in a state of confusion. They think that what will happen even if we do not vote. But it is an opportunity for them to participate in this election. We must participate in democracy. Youngsters in the age bracket of 18 to 19 years have a chance to choose a proper leader in these elections. So I am also asking them to come and vote," he said.

These assembly elections are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.

