Karnataka hijab row: This happens when fundamental rights are suspended, says Owaisi

Taking note of the hijab incident in a school in Mandya city, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the BJP-led government in Karnataka and said that the incident has left a particular community humiliated an alleged that "this is what happens when 'fundamental rights' are suspended".

"This is humiliating a community, this is what happens when fundamental rights are suspended, where is my Dignity. Is this not an attempt to make us Z Category citizens? Power is not eternal. BJP must remember. Tum zameen pe zulm likh do. Aasmaan pe inquilab likha jayega," tweeted AIMIM leader today.

This tweet by the AIMIM leader came after a user on Twitter in his tweet alleged that students of Rotary Educational Society School in Mandya were allegedly forced to remove hijab while entering a school.

"Students of Rotary educational society school Mandya remove hijab when they were asked to, to attend classes. Most schools have enforced the ban on religious clothing earlier ordered by the Karnataka HC," a Twitter user posted.

The Hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday uploaded the interim order passed in the petitions challenging the Hijab ban in colleges in the state. The hearing of the petitions will continue on February 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor