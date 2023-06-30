Karnataka: Minister MB Patil attends Taiwan, India Business Association

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 : Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil attended the Taiwan India Business Association on Friday and said that the Taiwan companies have expressed interest to collaborate with Karnataka in converting diesel-run BMTC buses to electric buses.

On Friday, a high-level delegation from Taiwan met Minister MB Patil to discuss industrial collaborations.

One of the topics discussed during the meeting was converting diesel-powered Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses to electric buses.

"Attended and spoke at the 'Taiwan India Business Association - #TIBA ' conference held in Bangalore today. Karnataka's industry-friendly environment is encouraging for Taiwanese companies, making the state suitable for investment. Taiwan is a global leader in various products. The relationship between Taiwan and Karnataka will help in better utilization of skilled human resources and employment generation. Mr. Richard Chen, Director General-TECC-Chennai, Leader of the delegation from Taiwan, Mr. George Lean, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Dr. Selvakumar, Commissioner Mrs. Gunjan Krishna etc. were present in the meeting," Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil wrote on Twitter.

"Converting diesel-powered BMTC buses to electric buses would enable us to take a step forward towards sustainability and stated that the department would facilitate further talks with the transport department in this regard," the Minister said.

Minister MB Patil further said, "Taiwan-based companies have the required expertise to transform diesel vehicles into electric vehicles," he said stating that such a technology is the need of the hour.

Minister also informed that the Taiwanese companies have also shown interest in collaborating with machine tools and manufacturing, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), automotive and auto components, clean energy production, and aerospace.

As part of the meeting, a visual presentation on the industrial ecosystem of the state, facilitation and incentives provided by the government was made.

Over 50 Taiwanese investors were present at the meeting which was facilitated by Taiwan India Business Association (TIBA) including George Lien who led the visiting delegation.

Richard Chen, Director General, TECC, Chennai, S.Selva Kumar, principal secretary, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner Department of Industries were present.

