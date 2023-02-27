Karnataka: PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga Airport, to hold roadshow in Belagavi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in Karnataka.

Later in the day, PM Modi will hold a road show in Belagavi, and security checks are being conducted ahead of his road show.

Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar visited Channamma Circle to review the security preparations.

"Tight security has been undertaken in the backdrop of the Prime Minister's program. Police personnel has been deployed along the road show route. 6 Superintendent of Police (SPs), 11 Additional SPs, 28 DSPs, 60 inspectors, 22 KSRP squads, and a total of 3 thousand personnel deployed for security. It will be a 10.7 km road show," said Alok Kumar.

PM Modi will also inaugurate water supply projects worth Rs 2,500 crore in Shivamogga and Belagavi districts of Karnataka.

Implemented under the Centre's flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission, the water supply projects will benefit more than 13 lakh people of the two districts, according to a press release.

On February 6, PM Modi laid the foundation stones for two Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli in Karnataka's Tumakuru. The Tiptur Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Project has been implemented at a cost of over Rs 430 crore, the release said.

The multi-village water supply scheme to 147 habitations of Chikkanayakanahlli taluk has been implemented at a cost of about Rs 115 crore. The projects will facilitate the provision of clean drinking water for the people of the region.

On January 19, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal in the Yadgiri district of Karnataka. A water treatment plant of 117 MLD was proposed to be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of the Yadgiri district.

The projects have been launched as part of PM Modi's relentless focus on the provision of safe drinking water supply in all households of the country, the release said.

The predominance of water supply projects is visible in most of the recent projects inaugurated by PM Modi across several states recently.

( With inputs from ANI )

