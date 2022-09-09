Karnataka seeks Centre's cooperation for mineral deposits exploration

Bengaluru, Sep 9 Karnataka has abundant mineral deposits and the state has taken necessary steps to explore them, but to get better results, the cooperation of the Union Mines Ministry and the National Mineral Exploration Trust is needed, state Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar said on Friday.

Addressing the National Mining Ministers Conference, which began in Hyderabad on Friday he said after independence, no government has ever taken such transparent and environment-friendly measures in the mining sector as it.

"These reforms have helped the state government to collect more revenue. Scientific and environment-friendly measures have also contributed to the development of the mining sector of the states," he said.

Achar said there are abundant opportunities for mining in his state. "It ranks first in limestone mining and second in iron ore mining in the country.

"The state government has collected a revenue of Rs 6,308 crore in 2021-22. In the current year, till July, revenue of Rs 1,425 crore has been collected and this time we are expecting a revenue of Rs 6,500 crore. Since 2015, there has been a lot of development in our state on the back of the improvement in the mining sector. There are more mineral deposits in the state and more emphasis needs to be given to their exploration."

The Minister said Karnataka has already recruited 113 geologists but to achieve further progress the cooperation of the Union Mines Ministry and the Central Mineral Exploration Trust is required, and asked the Centre to take necessary measures in this regard.

Noting that Karnataka secured the third position in the National Mineral Development Awards last year, he said: "We are aiming to achieve the top position by adopting new aspects in the Mines Department."

At the Conference, the state was appreciated for the new technology adopted in preventing illegal mining. Also, by adopting reforms in the central mining policy, it was also praised for being second in the country in terms of auctioning mining blocks.

Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mines Ministers from many states and senior officials of the Mines Ministry were present in the programme.

