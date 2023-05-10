Karnataka sees 37.25 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

New Delhi [India], May 10 : A voter turnout of 37.25 per cent has been recorded in Karnataka assembly polls till 1 pm on Wednesday with Udupi district seeing the highest polling at 47.79 per cent.

Voting began on Wednesday morning in 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The electors will decide the electoral fate of 2,615 candidates.

The southern state had recorded 20.99 per cent voter turnout till 11 am.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded 29.41 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm while it was 29.90 per cent in BBMP (North).

BBMP (South) saw a voting percentage of 30.68 per cent, Bagalkot 40.87 per cent, Bangalore Rural 40.16 per cent, Bangalore Urban 31.54 per cent, Belgaum 37.48 and Bellary 39.74 per cent till 1 pm.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 44.17 per cent voter turnout, Bijapur 36.55 per cent, Davanagere 38.64 per cent, Uttara Kannada 42.43 per cent and Tumkur 40.60 per cent.

The assembly elections are crucial for BJP and Congress with JD-S also keen to improve its performance.

Several senior leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar were among the early voters.

