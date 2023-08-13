Kashmir: ‘Normalcy’ returns after 33 yrs to official arrangements for Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 13 A long awaited sense of ‘normalcy’ has returned to official arrangements made to celebrate the country’s Independence Day in Kashmir after 33 years.

Authorities have announced removal of all restrictions on civilian movement and smooth operation of mobile phones and Internet on and around August 15 amid heightened security to celebrate the Independence Day in the Valley.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has ruled out suspension of mobile telephony and Internet around August 15. This is in contrast to the last many years when authorities would suspend both mobile telephones and Internet across the Valley around August 15.

Divisional Commissioner also said that no restriction of any sort would be imposed on public movement anywhere in the Valley around and on August 15.

This is a huge departure from arrangements made on August 15 in the Valley during the last 33 years when public movement would be restricted except for those going to attend the official functions in connection with the Independence Day and that too with officially issued movement passes.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir said that a three-tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth conduct of Independence Day function while drone surveillance and aerial recee will be part of the new security measures.

Aerial recee and drone surveillance are latest additions to the security arrangements made on August 15 this year, the ADGP said while talking to reporters on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal held at Bakshi Stadium here today.

Independence Day main function in the Valley would be held at the Bakshi Stadium after many years since during the last many years this function was held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Sonwar area of the city.

The ADGP has said that Bakshi Stadium is a much better venue than the Cricket Stadium.

“Here we have a proper parking facility and accommodation facility. People should come in large numbers to participate in I-Day function,” he said.

L-G Manoj Sinha will unfurl the national flag and take salute at the main function in Srinagar while various district development commissioners will lead the functions in their districts.

Contingents of police, army, paramilitary forces, home guards and civil defence and school children will be part of the parade at the Bakshi Stadium.

Cultural programmes to highlight the unity in diversity will also be held at all the Independence Day function venues on Monday.

