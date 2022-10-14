KCR busy with political agenda, Telangana govt failed on all fronts, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday hit out at the ruling TRS government in Telangana for "luring the voters" amid the heavy rains in parts of the state, and said that the KCR-led government has "failed on all fronts".

Speaking to ANI, Reddy slammed KCR for his Delhi visit where he inspected the ongoing construction work of the new office building of the TRS (now BRS) on Wednesday.

"TRS government failed on all fronts in Telangana. The present Chief Minister is on the Delhi tour. So many ministers are in Munugodu, about 14 ministers, 80 MLAs and MLCs. They are luring the voters," he said.

He urged the Election Commission of India and the state election commission to step in and provide all "precautionary measures" for free and fair elections slated to be held on November 3.

He alleged that the TRS government has diverted the attention of people's problems to the Munugodu by-elections.

"They have diverted the attention of people's problems to Munugodu. Heavy rains in Hyderabad City and elsewhere. TRS leaders are busy with earning the money in corrupt practices," he said.

Reddy accused KCR of being "busy with his political agenda".

"The Chief Minister is busy with his political agenda. Ministers are busy luring voters in Munugodu. Is this governance? Is this Bangaru Telangana? Is this the Telangana model? This is by the KCR family, of the KCR family, for the KCR family. This government is not for the common man," he said.

The BJP leader said that the TRS has lost its moral responsibility to rule in the state and the party is in a match-fixing with Congress for the Munugodu by-elections aiming to defeat the BJP.

"They have lost their moral opportunity to rule. The Congress party is a sinking boat. Congress and TRS have a match-fixing in Munugodu. They don't want the BJP victory. But people have already decided to elect BJP candidates," he said.

Commenting on the letter by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and KTR on the imposition of the Hindi language, Reddy said that their remarks are politically motivated.

"In Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayanji and Telangana Municipal administration minister KTR are commenting on Hindi imposition by taking the name of Amit Shah. This is politically motivated mudslinging and provocative campaign against BJP.Unnecessarily they're spoiling the minds of the people of south India," he said.

He accused the opposition leaders of wanting to create an "atmosphere of unrest" in some states.

"They're in assumptions and presumptions and attacking the central government. They want to create an atmosphere of unrest in some states. I am condemning this politically hidden agenda of these parties. They must have a dialogue with the central government," he said.

"To my knowledge, the new education policy says to give importance to the mother tongue in all languages including Hindi which is not a sin. The majority of the population speaks Hindi. I am condemning all the utterances by Stalin and Kerala CM and KTR. If they have any doubts, they should meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah or anybody at the Centre," Reddy added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor