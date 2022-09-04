KCR calls for foiling attempts of evil forces to create hatred

Hyderabad, Sep 4 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon democratic and secular forces to unitedly thwart the attempts being made by evil forces to create religious hatred.

He invited intellectuals and thinkers to join him in the fight against the division of people in the name of religion for selfish politics. He made it clear that there is no space for religious hatred in Telangana.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, stated this when a delegation of state leaders of Communist Party of India (Marxist) called on him at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

The CPI(M) delegation was led by state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and it included former MLA Julakanti Rangareddy and party central committee member Cherupalli Sitaramulu. They discussed various political and national issues for about an hour.

Speaking on this occasion, KCR said that some divisive forces conspired to create disturbance in the name of religion for selfish politics in the peaceful Telangana State.

He thanked CPI(M) for coming forward in response to his call to unite the democratic supporters, intellectuals and political leaders representing the civil society to prevent the conspiracies of divisive forces.

CPI(M) leaders told KCR that they will extend full support to his fight against the forces of religious hatred.

On the occasion, CPI(M) leaders submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on various problems faced by the people.

The CPI(M) on September 1 decided to extend support to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the upcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly seat.

Veerabhadram said there was a need to check BJP which was "misusing" institutions for its political interests.

The decision by the CPI(M) came nearly two weeks after the CPI declared its support to the TRS. The CPI leaders had shared dais with CM KCR at a public meeting organised by the TRS in the constituency on August 20.

The CPI decided to extend unconditional support to the TRS as it believed that the ruling party had the firepower to defeat the BJP.

