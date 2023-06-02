KCR expresses grief over train tragedy in Odisha

Hyderabad, June 2 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep grief over the train accident near Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Terming this as the most unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister expressed his grief over the death of several people and serious injuries in this terrible accident.

The CM conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He requested the state and Union Governments to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured and extend adequate support to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.



