KCR govt will be soon brought to its knees: BJP's Tarun Chugh

The Bharatiya Janata Party national General Secretary and Telangana incharge Tarun Chugh asserted on Tuesday that the government of K Chandrashekar Rao in the state will be soon "brought to its knees".

He strongly condemned the arrest of BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay and said that a statewide protest against the arrest of Bandi and the party workers would be launched.

Bandi Sanjay was detained by the state police in the Jangaon district during a protest against the arrest of BJP workers for allegedly attacking MLC K Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Stating that the BJP would never give up against the family rule of KCR, Chugh further demanded the immediate release of Bandi Sanjay.

Notably, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is the Chief Minister of Telangana. Rao is married to Shobha and has two children. His son, KT Rama Rao is a legislator from Sircilla and is the Cabinet Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development. His daughter, Kavitha, served as MP from Nizamabad and currently serving as a Member of the Legislative Council, Nizamabad since 2020. His nephew, Harish Rao, is MLA for Siddipet and Telangana's cabinet minister for finance. In 2015, Rao adopted Pratyusha, who was rescued from domestic violence.

Chugh added that since Kavitha is KCR's daughter, her involvement in the liquor scam would come to the limelight soon.

The BJP on Sunday had alleged that a bribe was given to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to increase the commission from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent under the Delhi government's revamped liquor policy and the first instalment of the same was given to him.The BJP further alleged Rs 150 crore was given to Sisodia who has been accused of availing benefits by exercising corruption in the new excise policy that was released during the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Tarun Chugh also called upon the BJP workers not to get intimidated by the "brutality" of the KCR government and alleged that the unconstitutional manner in which the state government has been running indicates panic and nervousness in his close quarters.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor