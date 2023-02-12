KCR has thrown Telangana into power crisis, says Sharmila

Hyderabad, Feb 12 YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila on Sunday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has thrown the state into "a deep and dangerous power crisis".

Charging him with "continuously bluffing" that Telangana is a power-surplus state, Sharmila said that, due to KCR government's "mismanagement and myopic view", the discoms today are neck-deep sunk in debts to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore.

Addressing the media during her ongoing Padayatra in Jangaon district, she said: "This is a blatant and crude exhibition of inefficiency and shortsightedness by KCR. The entire agri community in the state is pushed into a painful power crisis, where not even five hours of power supply is guaranteed."

"There has been no plan in place for the season when 50 lakh acres of land needs to be irrigated under 26 lakh motors. There is no power at all, and a single-line message notification on farmers' phones is saying it all. There are no officials or ministers to explain what is going wrong," she added.

The YSRTP leader said that KCR's constituency Gajwel itself is witnessing drying of crops due to power cuts. "It is highly foolish to discuss New Yorks and Londons, when locally immeasurable damage is being done by your shabby rule," added Sharmila.

She alleged that the discoms are collapsing under bankruptcy. The balance sheet recently showed Rs 19,000 crore loss for NPDPCL, and Rs 21,000 crore loss for SPDPCL. This has now crossed Rs 50,000 crore. She claimed that last 60 years have not seen losses at such magnitudes.

"Since, procuring power from outside is ruled out, there will be loadshedding for domestic sector too. We demand that KCR explain why we cannot produce power for our captive use, and have to buy at Rs 12 per unit, when we can produce it for Rs 4 per unit."

"Ridiculous costs and recklessness have rendered more distribution lines and less generation. YSRTP demands that KCR come up with a white paper on the power crisis in the state," she added.

