KCR lays foundation for BRS Centre for Excellence & HRD

Hyderabad, June 5 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched work on Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development here on Monday, which will provide training to the party leaders.

BRS national President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for Bharat Bhavan at Kokapet in Hyderabad.

Stating that political parties are the pillars of the democratic governments, he called for developing more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the people of the country.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that to prepare youth as the future leaders, education and training in political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields are imperative.

"Today's India needs effective leadership that understands the aspirations of the people of the country. It is our responsibility to develop leadership and help them to contribute to the development of the society," he said.

"We will invite great intellectuals and Nobel laureates who have experience in the respective fields from all over the world and provide leadership training. We will develop a leadership that helps to give good governance to the people. Thus, we will work to consolidate the democratic structure of the country," he said.

The BRS chief said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others, who contributed to the development of the society, will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields. Social activists, politic and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information available at the Bharat Bhavan.

KCR said that facilities will be provided for those who come here for training. The centre will be have training classrooms, mini halls with projectors, spacious meeting halls, digital libraries with latest technology, and luxury rooms for accommodation.

The Chief Minister said that the newspapers of the country and abroad, works and books of world intellectuals belonging to the world's political, social and philosophical fields will be made available in the centre. A facility to watch local, domestic and international media channels will be set up in the information centre. A platform will be created to study the progress taking place in the social, economic, political and cultural fields around the world. Systems will be set up to analyse and compile the news articles from time to time.

He said that there will be special training classes for awareness about social media which is affecting people regularly. Senior technical teams will also work towards introducing the latest technology in the media. Information will be available to study the welfare and development sectors in the training.

KCR said that the construction of the building will be undertaken on a small part of the land allotted to Bharat Bhavan and the rest of the land will be filled with greenery. Those who come to the centre for leadership training will undergo training in a pleasant environment.



