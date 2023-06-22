KCR unveils Telangana Martyrs' Memorial in glittering show

Hyderabad, June 22 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake here at a glittering ceremony.

The six-storey memorial built in the shape of a lamp was thrown open to mark the culmination of the decennial Telangana formation day celebrations.

The Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and top officials paid tribute to those who laid down their lives for the statehood to Telangana.

KCR symbolically lit the flame on top of the memorial, named 'Amara Deepam'.

A glittering show by 750 drones at the same time left the participants spellbound. With 13 formations, these drones created images including that of KCR. The theme was martyrs, monuments and achievements of Telangana during the last nine years.

The drones from Boatlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi startup, were flown in perfect sync through a pre-programmed algorithm.

It was a visual treat as the dark skies over the lake were illuminated in multiple hues to depict the Telangana movement and the flagship projects of the state government.

The police fired in the air to pay tributes to the martyrs. KCR was visibly moved when he along with others watched a documentary at the mini theatre, highlighting the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

KCR, who felicitated the families of the martyrs on the occasion, recalled the journey through the first and second phases of the Telangana movement and the achievements of the new state during the last nine years.

He said his dream of achieving Telangana without shedding even a drop of blood came true, but the unexpected suicides by Telangana youth for the sake of Telangana state pained him.

