Kejriwal, AAP habitual Hindu insulter: Tejasvi Surya

New Delhi, March 30 Demanding unconditional apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "making fun" of genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday said that he and AAP are "habitual Hindu insulter".

Surya said the BJYM will continue to protest till Kejriwal offers unconditional apology for "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits.

He said this while addressing a press conference at the BJP national headquarters here along with BJYM national general secretary and Lok Sabha member Raju Bista.

Surya said: "Kejriwal is a habitual offender when it comes to his politics and his political interests are always over the interest of the nation. AAP has questioned time and again the commitment and integrity of security forces and he has made abundantly clear multiple times that his and AAP policy always in favour of terrorists and never in favour of victims of terror."

Talking about the migration of Kashmiri Pandits, Surya said: "The attempt to whitewash genocide is an injustice on civilisation, this attempt of whitewashing historical facts is time-tested tactics of urban naxal. He (Kejriwal) had openly provided support to the 'tukde tukde gang' who never had the best interest of India in their heart."

Talking about the BJYM protest at Kejriwal's official residence, Surya said: "This protest is not against or in favour of a particular film or in reaction to a statement against a particular movie. But it is against bigotry and inhuman mind of Kejriwal which deny the genocide and mocks Hindu genocide which took place in Kashmir."

When asked about Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's claims that "BJP goons tried to assassinate Kejriwal", Surya said: "It is only a figment of Sisodia's imagination. Surya claimed that calling democratically elected parliamentar 'goon' shows Sisodia's commitment to democracy."

"I am a democratically elected MP from Bengaluru and Raju Bista has been elected from Darjeeling... 20 lakh people elected us to Parliament. We did not come to parliament to laugh at the killing of one community. We are responsible Members of Parliament. Sisodia's comment is undemocratic and unconstitutional. The youth of this country will teach you a very strong lesson when you face the election," Surya said.

Condemning Sisodia's statement, Surya urged him to take back his statement. Surya asked: "Are you (Kejriwal and Sisodia) in favour of terrorists or victims of terror?"

"The nation knows today that denying and whitewashing crime of terror is more criminal than committing terror itself. The AAP and Kejriwal are repeatedly doing this. Not the first time the urban naxal trying to whitewash genocide of Hindu from memory of civilisation," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor