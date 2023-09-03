Kejriwal attacks Khattar over freebies issue

New Delhi, Sep 3 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying the people of Delhi and Punjab were happy with the AAP government and its freebies and soon the people of Haryana will also be benefited by them.

Haryana CM Khattar had said that a lot of parties talk about giving freebies, but his government was honing the skills of people for their development.

"Many parties often chant slogans like "Give it for free, take this for free". Instead of developing a habit of giving for free, our government's priority is to fulfill the needs of the working individual and nurture their skills to promote their development," Khattar posted on X.

Kejriwal responded to this quote of Khattar on X and said soon AAP will start benefiting the people of Haryana.

"Mr Khattar, we provide free and world-class education, free healthcare, and 24-hour electricity and water supply in Delhi. We have also initiated these services in Punjab, and the public is very pleased with these facilities. Soon, the people of Haryana will also benefit from these services," Kejriwal posted on X.

