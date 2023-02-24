Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to attend AAP convention in K'taka on March 4

Bengaluru, Feb 24 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will arrive in Davangere in Karnataka on March 4 to participate in a convention of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office-bearers and workers, the party's state unit chief Prithvi Reddy said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP's state office here, Reddy said, "BJP, Congress and JD-S think that they can come back to power after five years of corruption and by luring people when the elections are near.

"But this time the people of Karnataka have closely observed the reforms brought by the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and Punjab. People are convinced that no possible change can happen from 10 per cent/40 per cent 'commission' governments, and only AAP's 0 per cent commission government can efficiently use taxpayers' money."

He added that the people of Delhi get up to 200 units of electricity and 20,000 liters of water for free, apart from getting quality education, medical facilities and free transportation for women.

"The people of Karnataka are questioning as to why they are not getting these facilities for free when they also pay the same tax. A public movement has already been planned for this, and Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are coming to Davangere on March 4 to officially launch it," said Reddy.

AAP office-bearers from every district, taluk, block, circle and booth level will participate in the Davangere convention and take an oath to be administered by Kejriwal, he said.

Karnataka AAP leader Mukhyamantri Chandru said, "Kejriwal is a leader who has added new energy to the country's politics. It is not common for a person with no political background to form a party, bring it to power in two states and gain national party status in just 10 years.

"This is a proof of his commitment for the development of the country. Kejriwal has proved that if honest and pro-people governance is given and priority is allotted to education, healthcare etc., intelligent people will join the initiative," he said.

