Kejriwal calls for boycotting Chinese goods

New Delhi, Dec 18 While addressing the national council meeting after the MCD and assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called for boycotting the Chinese goods. The national council meeting is currently underway here.

"Today I appeal to the people of India through this platform to start boycotting Chinese goods. I appeal to the Government of India to show some courage and learn to respect the soldiers of our country," said Kejriwal addressing the party members.

While Chinese aggression is increasing, border tensions are rising, the BJP government aims to create the narrative that everything is fine. Instead of punishing China, the Central government is rewarding them," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Kejriwal tore into the BJP-led Centre, claiming the Central government is rewarding China for its aggressions while soldiers are fighting bravely.

"In 2020-21, we imported goods worth $65 billion from China. The next year, this grew to $95 billion. We need to strengthen India's manufacturing capabilities. We are importing slippers, spectacles, and clothes from China. Can these things not be made in India," Kejriwal asked on the occasion.

The day we started showing eyes to China and will stop importing of such huge amount of 95 billion dollars, China will learn the lesson. 90 per cent of the goods that we are importing from China, all these goods can be made in India, Delhi CM said.

There is something troubling happening these days. Chinese aggression at the border is increasing, our soldiers are fighting at the borders bravely. But the problem is that we seem to be rewarding China for its aggression, Kejriwal claimed in the national council meeting.

