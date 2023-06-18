Kejriwal criticises Centre over 'poor' condition of railways

New Delhi, June 18 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday attacked the Central government for the "poor condition" of the railways.

Kejriwal said that even after booking AC coach tickets, people do not get seats to sit or sleep on.

"They have completely ruined the once-efficient railways. Even if you reserve a ticket in an AC coach today, you won't get a seat to sit or sleep on. The condition of both AC and sleeper coaches is worse than general compartments. The government is incapable of running them. They have no understanding of the situation. It's an illiterate government that is destroying every sector," tweeted Kejriwal.

Kejriwal retweeted more than two dozen tweets in which users were complaining about different issues, such as overcrowding, unavailable seats, non-functioning AC, and TTE not responding to anyone's complaints. The majority of the tweets stated that AC coaches were made like general coaches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor