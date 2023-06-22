Kejriwal might walk out of Oppn meet if Cong fails to support him on ordinance issue: Sources

New Delhi, June 22 Sources in the AAP have claimed that there is a possibility that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may walk out of the opposition party meeting scheduled to take place in Bihar's Patna on Friday if the Congress doesn't support him on the ordinance issue.

"We want the Congress to clarify their stance on the ordinance matter. We requested a meeting with Congress leaders, but they were unavailable. Now, if the Congress doesn't support us on the ordinance issue during the opposition meeting tomorrow, the Delhi CM will walk out," said party sources.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter on June 21 to the opposition leaders, urging them to prioritise discussions on defeating the Central government ordinance in Parliament.

Kejriwal has said that Delhi's ordinance was an experiment, and if successful, the central government might replicate it to curtail the rights of non-BJP state governments through similar ordinances.

"The day is not far when the Prime Minister will govern all state governments through 33 Governors and Lieutenant Governors," alleged Kejriwal in his letter.

Kejriwal also sought clarity from the Congress regarding their stance on this matter. "I hope that the Congress will clearly state its position, as the other political parties have... while attending the meeting will inquire about it. The first topic for discussion will be the Delhi ordinance. I will explain the risks of this ordinance to every party present at the meeting. I will bring the Constitution of India and demonstrate how this ordinance undermines it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor