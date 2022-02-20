Kejriwal misleading Delhiites: DPCC chief

New Delhi, Feb 20 Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary on Sunday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "misleading the people of Delhi with bundles of lies".

"Kejriwal had said in 2019 that 22,000 new classrooms were built in 5 years, but three years later, on his own admission, his government has built only 20,000 class rooms, which is 2,000 classrooms short," DPCC president said.

On Saturday, Kejriwal had said that the Delhi Government has built 20,000 classrooms in the last seven years, adding that this is more than the combined number of classrooms built by Central and state governments during this period.

The DPCC chief said that after Kejriwal's former associate Kumar Vishwas' disclosure about a "secret deal" with separatist elements of Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister seems to have lost his balance. "Kejriwal is now resorting to blatant lies to salvage his tarnished image," Chaudhary asserted.

He further said that Kejriwal had promised in his election manifesto that he would build 500 new schools and 20 new colleges, but despite the availability of land, the Delhi government was able to build just one school in 7 years.

Further, slamming the present dispensation in the national capital, Chaudhary said the pass percentage of government schools has witnessed a 28 per cent reduction and nearly 1.25 lakh students have left the government schools.

"75 per cent students of the government schools couldn't access online classes during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of facilities as the Kejriwal government did not provide any help or incentives," he added.

