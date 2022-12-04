Kejriwal, Owaisi are B and C team of BJP: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a swipe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are the "B and C teams" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Asaduddin Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal are the B and C team of BJP," Baghel said while speaking to ANI.

He further took on the AAP chief and said that the people of Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections were recently held, have "rejected" Kejriwal.

"The people of Himachal rejected Arvind Kejriwal, then he reached Gujarat, the people of Gujarat also rejected Arvind Kejriwal, now he is in Delhi's MCD elections, clearly Arvind Kejriwal and Owaisi Working as B and C team of Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Baghel exuded confidence in Congress performing well in the Gujarat Assembly elections, where the second phase of voting will be held tomorrow, Baghel said that the people will vote on the issues of unemployment and inflation.

"One phase of polling has been done in Gujarat. The second phase is going to be held. The people of Gujarat are troubled by unemployment and inflation. So the general public will vote on their issues and Congress will do well," he said.

"There are good signs for Congress from Himachal and we have full confidence that the people of Himachal have voted for Congress and in the results of December 8, Congress government will be formed in Himachal," Baghel added.

The voting for the single-phased Assembly elections took place on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with that of the results of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

( With inputs from ANI )

