Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi congratulate ISRO for successful launch of India's first solar mission Aditya-L1

New Delhi, Sep 2 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal on Saturday congratulated the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after the successful launch of India's solar mission Aditya-L1.

Kejriwal in a tweet said: "Congratulations to ISRO and all our Indians for the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission. This historic achievement marks another giant leap in space exploration. This Mission carries the hopes of billions and I pray for its triumph. Jai Hind."

Priyanka Gandhi on a tweet in Hindi said, "Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has once again created history. After the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, now ISRO has established India's strength in space by successfully launching Solar Mission Aditya L-1. Best wishes to the entire team of ISRO and all the countrymen. Jai Hind."

Even Venugopal, who is party general secretary (organisation) took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Heartiest congratulations to ISRO on the launch of Aditya-L1 Solar Mission. Every passing day, ISRO shines brighter. The achievements of our scientists and engineers make us all proud. With the back-to-back success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and the Aditya-L1 launch, Indians are filled with an indescribable sense of pride, patriotism, and euphoria."

The remarks from the AAP and Congress leaders came after India launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becoming the first country in history to achieve a soft landing of a spacecraft on the Moon’s uncharted south pole.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is an unmanned observation satellite that India’s space agency (ISRO) wants to use to monitor the Sun’s activities, and learn more about how these impact space weather phenomena such as solar storms.

