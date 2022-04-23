Kejriwal senses early polls in Himachal, Gujarat

Dharamsala, April 23 Sensing early assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP will hold early elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, adding if voted to power, his party would implement the Delhi model of governance in Himachal Pradesh.

"I have heard that they (BJP) will hold early Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat," said Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, at a rally in Kangra town near Dharamsala.

"The BJP is scared of the Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal and Gujarat. Actually, they are scared of the public, not the AAP. The BJP has decided to hold early elections in Himachal and Gujarat. It does not matter whenever BJP conducts elections, power should come in the hands of common man," he said.

In both the states, the elections are due by year-end.

Kejriwal urged good leaders in the ruling BJP and the Congress to leave their parties and join AAP. "It is time to make 'naya' (new) Himachal Pradesh. I urge all the good people in BJP and Congress to leave their parties and join AAP. I request the people of this state to give AAP a chance."

Saying that Himachal Pradesh is most beautiful place on the earth, Kejriwal said: "Both the Congress and the BJP looted the god gifted beautiful land. The Congress ruled for 30 years and the BJP for 17 years. Both parties are now abusing me."

The Delhi Chief Minister said BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda abused him in a rally.

"Jai Ram Thakur said there is a two-party system in the state. I ask what is the third alternative. They are saying situation in Himachal is different, but I say your intentions are wrong."

About the Delhi citizen-centric models, Kejriwal said private schools have not been allowed to increase fee for the past four years, while treatment is free for all citizens.

