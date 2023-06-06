Kejriwal to meet Akhilesh for support against Modi govt ordinance

New Delhi, June 6 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that he, along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, would meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to seek support against the Modi government's ordinance.

Prior to this, Kejriwal had met with CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on this matter.

"Tomorrow, Bhagwant Mann and I will meet Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow to seek support for the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinances of the Central Government," Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal also requested meetings with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi twice, but the Congress is yet to respond.

Kejriwal has stated that the centre's ordinance is an unprecedented act that contradicts the principles of democracy and disregards the sanctity of the judiciary.



atk/vd

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor