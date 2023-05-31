Kejriwal to meet Stalin, Soren for support against Centre's ordinance

New Delhi, May 31 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that he would be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts to seek their support against the Centre's ordinance on the control of services.

Kejriwal shared this information in two tweets. He mentioned that he will meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 1 followed by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on June 2.

The first tweet stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru M K Stalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against the Centre's unconstitutional and undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance."

Later, Kejriwal indicated that he is seeking support from Chief Ministers across the country and plans to meet more of them.

