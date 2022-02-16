Kejriwal tries to woo industrialists ahead of Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Feb 16 In the run-up to the February 20 Assembly polls in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made three announcements to woo industrialists and traders by ensuring their safety and ending bureaucratic hassles.

Accompanying AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Mohali, near here, Kejriwal promised that for the safety of the businessmen, no leader or official would intimidate anyone or get him raided.

"After the formation of AAP government in Punjab, if any of our MLAs or ministers asks for a share from a businessman, we will take immediate action against him," the Delhi Chief Minister told the media.

He alleged that leaders of the Akali Dal and the ruling Congress in the state ask the traders for share and weekly cuts.

"If people refuse to pay, they are intimidated with threats of raids. The businessmen of Punjab are most troubled by corrupt politic and officials. To eliminate the fear among the traders, we will completely eliminate the ‘inspector raj' and illegitimate taxation to create a safe environment for business," the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal appealed to all the traders and ‘arhtiyas' for support and said this time they should give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Just as we have won the hearts of traders in Delhi, we will win yours too," he said.

On the issue of security of the people, Kejriwal accused the previous Akali Dal and Congress government of registering false cases to intimidate people, and said the governments of both the parties misused the police to register false cases against thousands of people who raised their voice against corruption.

AAP's CM candidate Mann assured the businessmen and traders that the party will not ask for any share from any trader, but rather make the businessmen partners in the government.

"The AAP government will work closely with the traders and launch new schemes to promote business. We will completely delink business from police and politics. We will create a safe environment for the industry and business and will stop the exodus of traders from Punjab," Mann said.

The 117-member Punjab Assembly will go to the polls on February 20, and the counting of ballots will be taken up on March 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor