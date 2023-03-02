Kejriwal's excise policy spelt doom for Delhi, Punjab: BJP

New Delhi, March 2 BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal should be taken into custody for being the 'mastermind' behind the excise policy 'scam'.

Chugh said that since the excise policy imposed in Punjab is similar to the now-scrapped liquor policy of Delhi, the CBI must expand the scope of its investigation and pinpoint Kejriwal for engineering the entire scam.

Chugh said that even in Punjab, the excise policy has been orchestrated by Kejriwal.

"The CBI should capture the kingpin of this entire scam instead of focusing on pawns," said Chugh, with an indirect reference to the arrest of Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case.

