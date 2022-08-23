Kenya's Odinga files petition at Supreme Court to challenge Prez election results

Nairobi, Aug 23 Kenya's veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has filed a petition at the country's Supreme Court to challenge the results of the August 9 presidential election where his closest rival and sitting Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner by the head of the country's electoral body.

Odinga's legal team said on Monday that they had solid evidence pointing at malpractices that denied Odinga victory during the hotly contested presidential race that attracted four aspirants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 77-year-old doyen of opposition politics who was making his fifth stab at the presidency under the Azimio La Umoja (Resolution for Unity) coalition of 26 political parties garnered 6.94 million or 48.85 per cent of the 14.1 million votes cast, second after Ruto who vied for presidency under Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance of 14 political parties and garnered 7.17 million or 50.49 per cent of votes cast, according to the tally announced last week by Wafula Chebukati, Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor