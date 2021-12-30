Kerala BJP demands NIA probe into party leader's murder

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 Kerala BJP president K.Surendran on Thursday threatened to go on an indefinite protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, if an NIA probe was not ordered into the brutal killing of BJP's OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan at his house in Alappuzha on December 19.

Surendran told the media at Alappuzha that 'it was strange that the probe has not reached anywhere'.

"If the Kerala Police is incapable of catching those who did the crime, just say that. It was strange to hear the top police official saying that those who did the crime had escaped from the state. Within an hour of the crime itself, the CCTV visuals showed the criminals coming in six two-wheelers and returning after doing the crime. Still the Kerala Police failed to nab the culprits," said Surendran.

"Hence we are demanding an NIA probe into this murder and if Vijayan fails to handover the case to the NIA, then we will be staging an indefinite protest in front of Vijayan's residence till it happens," said Surendran.

Incidentally, a few hours before Sreenivasan was hacked to death, K.S. Shan of Islamist organisation SDPI also from Alappuzha was murdered.

The activists of SDPI and the RSS /BJP have accused each other of being behind the gruesome murders.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested few RSS workers for the murder of Shan and two activists of the SDPI also have been arrested for the murder of Sreenivasan.

"The NIA will arrest the accused in a matter of 24 hours. There are many in the Kerala Police, who lend a helping hand to the SDPI by passing on information to them," added Surendran.

