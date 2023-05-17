Kerala: College principal summoned over anomaly in college union polls

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 The Kerala University on Wednesday summoned the principal of a premier college after anomalies were dectected in the college union elections.

According to sources, the college authorities allegedly helped the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing SFI's leader with an easy passage to a top post of the Kerala University Union.

The incident took place at the Christian College Kattakada, near here when after the College Union elections were held to various posts, of the two students who won in the post of Councillor post, one was changed.

Aromal and Anekha were the two councillors who won from the college.

Candidates who win as councillors from all the colleges affiliated to the Kerala University vote to elect the Kerala University Union.

And when the Christian College Kattakada sent its list of councillors, instead of Anakha, the name of another SFI top leader who did not contest the election - Vishak was put.

When the news spread, the student wing of Congress lodged a complaint with the State Police chief demanding that a case of impersonation be registered.

Meanwhile, the Kerala University officials quickly got into the act and have asked the College principal to appear in person.

The College principal has written to the Registrar of the Kerala University calling the incident an error on their part.

