Kerala Cong MPs accuse Delhi police of 'manhandling' them

New Delhi, March 24 Kerala Congress MPs on Thursday accused the Delhi police of "manhandling" them during a protest march outside Parliament.

The Delhi Police, however, dismissed the charges as "fictitious".

As per sources, some Congress leaders (all MPs) held a press conference at Vijay chowk this morning and then started to march towards Parliament when they were stopped by security personnel. The Congress leaders alleged that they were manhandled.

Rejecting the allegations, DCP, New Delhi, said that no manhandling was done.

"Few people came to the north fountain barricades point from the media lawn raising slogans in Malayalam. They were stopped by the staff at the barricades. They claimed to be MPs and continued sloganeering. On being asked for IDs, they refused. Meanwhile, the security staff from the gate number 1 of Parliament were called to identify them. The staff came and identified them, following which they were allowed to go forward," said the senior police official.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader K.K. Venugopal, took to Twitter and posted a video of the incident.

He charged the Delhi Police with "misusing" their power.

"The preposterous misuse of State power to silence our nation's democratic voice is unacceptable!

While the CPIM destroys Kerala's future through its Silver-line project & bulldozes the people's voice of protest, BJP's diktat has led to manhandling of MPs by Delhi Police," Venugopal said in the tweet.

A report in this regard will be prepared and sent to senior police official. This report will later on furnished with MHA, the police official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor