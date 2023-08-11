Kerala: CPI-M kick starts election campaign in Puthupally, asks LoP about Chandy’s treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 CPI-M on Friday again asked the Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) Satheesan about the controversy surrounding the former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s medical treatment.

“We wish to know what Satheesan has to say about the Oommen’s medical treatment as it was from Puthupally itself the medical concerns were raised about his treatment. Those who raised concerns are still around in Puthupally,” said CPI-M leader K. Anilkumar while kick-starting the election campaign for CPI-M for the September 5th assembly by-election to Puthupally assembly constituency in Kottayam district.

Anilkumar asked why the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had to initiate steps for the medical treatment of Oommen Chandy.

The Puthupally assembly constituency was represented by the veteran Congress Oommen Chandy for the last 53-years. After he passed away last month, the Congress leadership has passed the constituency seat to his son Chandy Oommen.

On Thursday, LoP Satheesan said the CPI-M is resorting to cheap politics led by the party's ‘third rate’ leaders.

“In 2019, Chandy was diagnosed with cancer and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi. The same year, he was taken to leading hospitals in New York, Germany and then was also admitted to CMC Vellore.

“From 2019-22, his condition remained stable. He also consulted doctors in Germany who advised him to undergo follow up treatment in Bengaluru.

“Early this year, after returning from Bengaluru, he was given treatment at a hospital in Kerala but again was airlifted to Bengaluru where he passed away. It’s unfortunate the CPI-M has resorted to cheap politics,” said Satheesan.

In January this year, Chandy’s younger brother wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his immediate intervention for ensuring proper medical treatment for Chandy.

In February, the Kerala government constituted a medical team which recommended shifting Chandy to Bengaluru and breathed his last on July 18.

It remains to be seen if the CPI-M will talk about the solar scam issue in which few staff members of Chandy’s office were also involved.

The Solar scam issue was taken up by Vijayan who was the then CPI-M state secretary and used it successfully in 2016 and also as Chief Minister when he led the 2021 assembly polls.

However, both the Kerala Police and CBI have cleared Chandy in the case.

