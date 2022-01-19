Kerala CPI-M mulls sending national leader to Rajya Sabha

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 With three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant from Kerala in April, the ruling CPI-M in Kerala is mulling to send a leader with a "national" face to the Upper house.

Currently, there are six CPI-M MPs in the House which includes four from Kerala and one each from West Bengal and Tripura.

Those retiring from Kerala are: Somaprasad of the CPI-M, Congress veteran A.K.Antony and media baron M.V.Shreyams Kumar of the Left ally Loktantrik Janata Dal.

With the present strength of the ruling CPI-M-led LDF in the Kerala Assembly, they will be able to send two to the Rajya Sabha, with the other seats going to the Congress-led UDF.

A Left source on condition of anonymity said they are looking for a national face to be present in the Upper house and it could well be someone like general secretary Sitaram Yechuri or even Brinda Karat.

"While Yechuri has by now had two terms, Karat had one term in the Upper house in the past and had excelled. At the moment, the CPI-M feels that the paucity of a national face who can make forceful interventions. If they are unable to do it now, then they will have to wait until 2024 to get in someone through Kerala," said the source.

Since the party's position is not good in West Bengal and Tripura, Kerala is the only state where major decisions can be taken.

