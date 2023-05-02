Kerala CPI-M secretary files defamation case against Swapna Suresh

Thiruvananthapuram, May 2 Kerala CPI-M secretary M.V. Govindan on Tuesday filed a defamation suit against the prime accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh.

Govindan appeared in person before a local court near his home town at Taliparambu in Kannur district to file the case.

In his petition, he says that there was a conspiracy behind her (Swapna Suresh) statement which was meant to defame him.

It all began when Govindan last month sent a Rs 1 crore defamation notice to Swapna. She immediately reacted by saying she will not apologise to Govindan and is awaiting he deposit Rs 10 lakh and start the legal proceedings.

Responding to her statement, Govindan then made it clear that he will go forward with his case as what she did was not right.

Govindan has filed the case against Swapna Suresh for her alleged defamatory remarks in which she claimed that a middleman Vijesh Pillai met and threatened her stating that Govindan has said he will eliminate her, if she does not withdraw all the allegations levelled against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family by accepting Rs 30 crore and then they will help her to move away to Malaysia.



With Govindan now deciding to go forward, all eyes are on Swapna as she has said she will fight the case.

