Kerala CPI(M) has turned into 'mafia': BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 The Kerala unit of the CPI(M) has turned into a mafia, alleged state BJP president K. Surendran on Tuesday.

Surendran, while interacting with the media, said the amassment of wealth by the central committee member and Left Democratic Front convenor E.P. Jayarajan was not an issue concerning just the CPI(M).

"He was the State Industries Minister from 2011-16 ...why is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan silent? What he should have done was to order a probe as this falls under the category of amassment of wealth by a public person," said Surendran.

"But, Vijayan will not do anything as all know the issue concerning E.P. Jayarajan is only a tip of the iceberg and similar is the case with many of the top leaders of the CPI(M). If a probe is done then a lot of skeletons in the CPI(M) cupboard will tumble out," added Surendran.

Surendran was reacting to the news that surfaced about the tussle that has now been labelled Jayarajan Vs. Jayarajan.

The ruling CPI(M) has been rocked by the feud between the two leaders after P. Jayarajan at a party meeting of the top brass on Saturday (December 24) alleged that E.P. Jayarajan present Left Democratic Front convenor and former State Industries Minister and his family had "amassed huge wealth".

On Monday (December 26), the close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused P. Jayarajan of having links with a gold smuggling gang and having failed to submit proper account statements of election expenses, when the latter was the CPI(M) candidate during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

E.P. Jayarajan's son and wife are company directors, which own a Rs 30-crore Ayurveda resort in Kannur, that was opened in 2019 and this was what P.Jayarajan had made allegations against.

"Everyone is amazed at how E.P. Jayarajan and his family could raise this much money and the justification is that his wife, who worked in a local Cooperative bank, got an end of service benefit to the tune of Rs 69 lakh. None has forgotten when during the demonetisation programme was underway, Jayarajan was in the news then also. The CPI(M) should explain to the people on how E.P. Jayarajan was able to amass this much," added Surendran.

