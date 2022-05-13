Kerala ex-teacher held on allegations of sexually abusing students

Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 A former CPI-M councillor in Kerala's Malappuram and teacher was on Friday taken into custody by police after a huge protest by several former school students who alleged that he sexually abused them.

Trouble began for K.V. Sasikumar, who had recently retired from a local school, after he recently put a post in social media and following this, a former student of his accused him of misbehaving with her.

Several other complaints also emerged and on May 7, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

After the complaints came, he quit as a councillor and the CPI-M also took action against him, but when the opposition parties, including the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League went all out against him and held protests to demand his arrest.

On a few occasions in the past few days the police and the protesters clashed and on Friday morning the local police took him into custody from Wayanad district, where he was hiding and brought him back to Malappuram in the evening.

The police is questioning him and is expected to produce him before a court on Saturday.

