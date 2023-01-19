Kerala govt to appoint expelled Congress leader KV Thomas as state's special representative in Delhi

Kerala cabinet has decided to appoint former Congress leader and Union Minister KV Thomas as the state's special representative in Delhi.

Notably, KV Thomas was expelled from Congress for supporting CPIM in April 2022.

On April 11, 2022, Congress leader KV Thomas was issued show-cause notice for breaking party discipline.

After the Congress disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to senior party leader KV Thomas for attending a CPI (M) seminar, the former Union Minister charged that he's a victim of "discrimination" meted out to him by the Kerala Congress leaders.

Congress expelled him on the grounds of working against the party lines.

Congress leader KV Thomas attended a seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala's Kannur and lauded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he is one of the good CMs in the country in April 2023.

Thomas, in his address, had said, "Pinarayi Vijayan is one of the good chief ministers' in the country. I am proud of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister. GAIL's pipeline in Kerala was completed because of his willpower."

AICC leadership had denied him permission to attend the seminar but Thomas took a "bold decision" and attended it. Even, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary MV Jayarahan and party workers received him at the airport.

A CPI (M) seminar had been organised in Kerala's Kannur from April 6 to April 10, 2022, and Thomas had been invited to it on April 9 2022, at 5.00 pm. The subject of the seminar was 'Centre-State Relations'.

Thomas attended the seminar organised by CPI(M) in Kerala's Kannur and lauded the Chief Minister for completing key infrastructure projects in the state last year. Speaking in the seminar, Thomas hailed Vijayan, saying he's one of the good CMs in the country.

