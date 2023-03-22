Kerala HC reserves order for probe into alleged smuggling by Vijayan and family

Kochi, March 22 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition seeking a probe into the allegations of gold and currency smuggling against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members.

The petition was filed by Aji Krishna.

Going through the petition, the court said it is based on hearsay and the prosecution too strongly opposed the plea, pointing out that a similar petition was not admitted in the High Court in the past and hence this should also should not be admitted.

But when the petitioner further insisted, the Court said it is reserving its order.

Incidentally, gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh has been continuously alleging the involvement of the entire Vijayan family in smuggling gold and currency.

Ever since she came out with these allegations, both the Congress and the BJP have been taking pot shots at Vijayan on why he or any of his family members have not even taken step to send a legal notice against her.



