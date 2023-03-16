Kerala LoP Satheesan cheating secular Congress: Minister P.A Riyas

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 16 : Kerala Minister of Public Works and Tourism P.A. Muhammed Riyas on Wednesday said the Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, was "cheating the secular Congress".

"He feels our ministers should wish him first thing in the morning and then start their work. He insulted ministers Veena Geroge, V. Sivankutty and Abdurahiman. If he thinks he has certificates of ministers, he should keep them on the shelf of his office," Riyas told reporters on Wednesday.

Riyas added, "The Leader of the Opposition is clearly peddling an agenda. He doesn't want the (Assembly) session to go on. It is a political conspiracy. He is acting as if he is in touch with the BJP and the RSS. The same is evident from the positions that he has been taking just lately. When the price of LPG was increased, he did not utter a single word. He also restrained the Congress MLAs from speaking on the issue."

Riyas added that he belongs to a party which has a certain ideology and he was chosen by the people to serve them.

"If the Opposition tries to insult us, we have every right to defend ourselves. Satheesan is talking like a BJP leader. He is cheating the secular Congress," Riyas said.

Earlier in the day, Satheesan told mediapersons that Riyas became minister through the "Management Quota", as he is the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

