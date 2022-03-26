Kerala Minister in trouble as Congress to approach vigilance over his 'wealth'

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 Kerala State Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian, known for his big mouthed statements, is in fresh trouble as the Youth Congress has decided to file a petition over his wealth before the Vigilance, Lokayukta and also the Election Commission.

The 56-year-old Cherian who represents Chengannur assembly constituency in Alappuzha district, is a close aide of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and even though he is only a legislator for nearly four years, he was made a cabinet minister last year. He got a promotion this year into a powerful CPI-M state secretariat also and has become very vocal which has already landed him in trouble.

After the public protests began over the K-Rail project, Cherian has been going hammer and tongs against the protesters and he has now antagonised his own electorate who have vowed that they will see that he will not be elected next time.

Cherian came under fire when former Home Minister and veteran Congress legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said that he has with him records to prove that the alignment of the K-Rail was altered so as to save Cherian's house.

To this Cherian said that he will only be glad to give over his house which is worth over Rs 5 crore for the project and the money realised can be transferred to an account of Radhakrishnan with a request that money should be given as charity to a Pain and Palliative society at his home town.

After his statement Youth Congress workers dug out his affidavit filed along with his nomination to the assembly election, wherein he says the total assets belonging to his wife and him is a mere Rs 35 lakh.

Youth Congress activists have informed that they are going to file a petition against Cherian before the Vigilance, Lokayukta and the Election Commission about this discrepancy.

Cherian earlier made a goof up when he categorically said that there would be no buffer zone beside the K-Rail track but his own party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had to correct him and said there is a buffer zone.

