Kerala Oppn leader to boycott 1st year anniversary functions of Vijayan govt

Chennai, April 3 In continuance with the stiff opposition to the K-Rail project, senior Congress leader V.D. Satheeshan has decided to boycott the first year anniversary of the state government.

Satheeshan in a statement here said that he was invited by the state government to participate in the first anniversary celebrations of the state government, which is to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

The opposition leader said in the statement, "We are against the state government project on K-Rail as also several other policies of the Pinarayi government, including the liquor policy. How can we cooperate with a government which is totally against the people of the state."

The Congress leadership has already decided not to send its representatives to the seminars organised as part of the CPI-M Party Congress in Kannur. Senior Congress leaders and former Union ministers, Dr. Shashi Tharoor and K.V. Thomas were invited by the CPI-M to participate in the seminars.

State Congress president K. Sudhakaran had taken a strong position that no Congress leader would attend the seminar as it would give a wrong message to the party cadres and supporters who are in a fight against the LDF-led government on various issues, including the K-Rail project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor