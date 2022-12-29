Kerala public spat cover up on eve of crucial CPI(M) meeting

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 All eyes are set on the CPI(M) Political bureau meeting scheduled for Friday in the wake of an open spat between two groups, causing public embarrassment to the party which holds its last bastion in Kerala.

Since last week, the ruling party in Kerala has been in shells.

Shocked after P. Jayarajan told the top brass that former State industries Minister and present left Democratic Front convenor, E.P. Jayarajan and his family have amassed huge wealth.

Subsequently, close aides of E.P. Jayarajan accused him of having links with a gold smuggling gang and further the latter had failed to submit proper accounts of elections when he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

An embarrassed Central leadership of the party headed by Sitaram Yechury feigned ignorance about the mutual allegations between the two Jayarajans, even as a critic on anonymity said the matter is being hushed up for the survival interest of the party.

The Kerela CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the party State Secretary have been asked to tread the course carefully so that the issue does not get into the hands of media brownie points.

The BJP leaders have called for a CBI inquiry in the matter while the Congress is demanding a judicial probe.

