Kerala snake boat accident: One more body recovered from Pamba river

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 The body of a youth, who reportedly went missing after a snake boat overturned in Kerala's Pamba river on Saturday, was recovered by scuba divers and rescue teams on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Vineesh, a resident of Cherukol in Alappuzha district.

Earlier, the body of another youth identified as 17-year-old Adidevan, a Class 12 student, was recovered from the Pamba river by the search and rescue teams.

One more person is suspected to be missing and his identity is yet to be known.

Heavy undercurrent in Pamba river due to incessant rains in the past few days which led to overturning of the snake boat, is also making the rescue operation difficult.

However, locals have said that children were seen jumping in the boat which could have also led to overturning of the boat.

Chengannur MLA and former Minister, Saji Cherian told the media that scuba divers, fire department and the police are jointly carrying out the search and rescue operations for one more person, who is suspected to be missing.

Aranmula Panchayat president Vijayamma told the media that 50 people were in the boat while it toppled.

The incessant rains in the central areas of Kerala have led to rise in the water levels in most of the rivers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor