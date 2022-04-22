Kerala students' wing of Communist parties trade barbs

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22 The All India Students' Federation (AISF) of the CPI on Friday accused the CPI-M's Student Federation of India (SFI) of displaying "fascist" tendencies.

This was mentioned in the AISF's report presented at their ongoing meeting, being held ahead of the CPI State Conference. It also said that the SFI is following fascist's tendencies of the ABVP.

Responding to it, K.M.Sachin Dev, the youngest member of the present Kerala Legislative Assembly and State secretary of the SFI said it's unfortunate that the AISF is resorting to such things.

"At several places the AISF candidates win because of the support of the SFI and knowing this very well, it's not in the finesse of things to level such allegations," said the

28-year-old Dev.

The CPI is the second biggest ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front and there are times when either the CPI is at war with the CPI-M or the youth wings of these two parties- AIYF (CPI) and the DYFI (CPI-M) are at loggerheads and hence the present wrangling between the student wing will die a natural death.

