Kerala University red flags SFI leader's degree claim

Thiruvananthapuram, June 19 Hours after the student wing of the CPI(M), the Students Federation of India (SFI), gave a clean chit to its leader Nikhil Thomas in the certificates case, the Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University said that it was strange that a student can study for degree at two universities at the same time.

In Thomas's case, the two Universities are Kerala University and Kalinga University of Chhattisgarh.

Trouble began for Thomas after a female SFI student at the MSM College Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district gave a complaint to the CPI(M) that Thomas, presently doing his final year M.Com at the college, has not passed B.Com from Kerala University.

Soon a trial of accusations began and on Monday morning SFI state secretary P.A.Arsho told the media that all the certificates of Thomas were correct and his admission for M.Com was according to the rules and procedures.

The SFI office-bearers gave a clean chit to Thomas after seeing his certificates, which includes his B.Com degree certificate from Kalinga University. But the top official of Kalinga University, Registrar Sandeep Gandhi said, "There was no student named Nikhil Thomas and after knowing about his certificate, we will take legal steps against this student."

But Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohan Kunnummal said that Thomas was a student at the MSM College Kayamkulam from 2017 to 2020 for B.Com.

"Records with us show that he had 75 per cent attendance because only then he could write the examination. He failed for B.Com here. But now I am in possession of his B.Com degree certificate which has been given from Kalinga University, Chhattisgarh. This cannot happen because he from our records was our student and did not pass the exam. From preliminary observation of his certificate from Kalinga University we have to assume that it's a fake one. We will now write to Kalinga University and then act accordingly," said Kunnummal.

What has raised eyebrows now is Arsho, who himself is in trouble over his PG marks list, on Monday was trying to blame the media for coming out with false news against SFI.

Kunnummal has said the College will have to give an explanation. "We will now send notices to both the Principal and Thomas to come and explain," said Kunnummal.

