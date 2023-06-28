KGF song infringement case: K’taka High Court refuses to quash FIR on Rahul Gandhi, others

Bengaluru, June 28 Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected the petition by Rahul Gandhi and others seeking quashing of a case registered by MRT Music in connection with infringement of copyrights by using KGF Chapter - 2 song for promotion of the party during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and senior leader Supriya Srinate.

The case was registered against them under the violation of Copyright Act. The complainant MRT Music has initiated criminal proceedings for the violation for using the KGF Chapter-2 song in a promotional video of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The bench stated that the petitioners have tampered with the source code without permission and played the audio which amounts to infringement of copyright of the complainant.

The single bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna gave the order in this regard. M. Naveen Kumar of MRT Music had filed a case in this regard with the Yeshwanthpur police station in Bengaluru alleging violation of the copyrights. The court also stated that the petitioners seem to have taken the company for granted.

The FIR was registered under IPC Sections 120-B, 403, 465 read with 34, the Copyright Act and and the Section 66 of Information Technology Act.

--IANS

