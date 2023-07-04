Kharge chairs strategy meet to discuss Congress' poll preparedness in Mizoram

New Delhi, July 4 The Congress on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss its poll preparedness in Mizoram, that will go to polls later this year.

The strategy meeting, at the party headquarters here, was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, Mizoram in-charge Bhakta Charan Das, state unit chief Lalsawta and senior leaders from the state.

Kharge later tweeted: "Our fellow citizens of Mizoram desire change. Congress party has a record of providing stability and progress in the state, and Mizoram Congress is once again ready to herald a new era of development and welfare in Mizoram. We will do everything possible to work towards that."

After the meeting, Gandhi also met some of the party workers, who gave him some memorandums.

Congress chief Kharge has been holding meeting with the party leaders of the poll-bound states. Earlier he has held meeting over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana to discuss and chalk out strategy for the Assembly polls and also over the party's campaigns.

