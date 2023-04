Kharge makes a phone call to Bihar CM for Oppn unity

Patna, April 7 In a bid to unite the opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday made a phone call to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Sources said that the two leaders interacted on the opposition unity and future strategy to challenge the BJP in Bihar. A source further said that the two leaders received positive feedback from each other.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on several occasions, has said that he is waiting for the Congress to take the initiative of getting the opposition together.

Nitish Kumar, after the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, had visited New Delhi and met senior leaders of various political parties, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal.

During the CPI(ML) convention in Patna last month, Nitish Kumar told Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid to convey his message to the Congress top leadership for the opposition unity. In reply to Kumar, Salman Khurshid on that occasion had said that "they are standing on the one side and waiting for who is saying I Love You first".

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin organised a convention which was attended by Rajashthan CM Ashok Gahlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among others. And, all advocated for opposition unity.

